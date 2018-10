People struggle with their umbrellas as they fight against the wind during a rainfall in Malaga, Spain, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Parts of eastern Spain and the Balearic islands were on high alert for torrential rains and the risk flooding brought on by a cold front moving up through the Mediterranean Sea, the country's national meteorological agency said Thursday.

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo told EFE that vast quantities of water could fall in the provinces of Teruel, in the region of Aragon, and Castellón, in the Community of Valencia, both of which were on red alert for adverse weather.