A van crosses a flooded underpass with water reaching almost 0.5 meters depth after heavy rains fallen in Castellon de la Plana, in the autonomous community of Valencia, eastern Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Regions of eastern Spain and the country's Balearic islands braced for more intense rainfall and flooding Friday as adverse weather poured into the Iberian Peninsula as a result of a collision of two storms, one originating from the Atlantic Ocean and the other from the Mediterranean Sea, the Spanish meteorological agency said.

Aemet issued red alerts for three provinces: Teruel in the region of Aragon, Castellón, in the Community of Valencia, and Tarragona, in Catalonia, all of which were anticipating having to deal with between 100-200 millimeters (around 4-8 inches) of rainfall in a 12-hour period.