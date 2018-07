Be-More-3D, a company based in Valencia built its innovative project, blending additive technology and architecture, on-site at Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) Faculty of Beaux Arts. Its proof-of-concept house has a surface of 24 square meters. In Valencia (Spain,) July 20, 2018 EPA-EFE/Kai Försterling

Be-More-3D, a company based in Valencia built its innovative project, blending additive technology and architecture, on-site at Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) Faculty of Beaux Arts. Its proof-of-concept house has a surface of 24 square meters. In Valencia (Spain,) July 20, 2018. In the image a detail of the layering process EPA-EFE/Kai Försterling

An additive manufacturing company on Friday presented Spain's first house entirely built using an extra-large (XL) 3D-printer.

Be-More-3D, a company based in Valencia built its innovative project, blending additive technology and architecture, on-site at Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) Faculty of Beaux Arts. Its proof-of-concept house has a surface of 24 square meters.