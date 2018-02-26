A visitor takes a peep at Google's latest products on the first day of the MWC in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estévez

Hideyuki Furimi, EPV, Global Sales & Marketing, Sony Mobile, presenting his companies latest products on the first day of the WMC, in Barcelona, Feb 26, 2018. EPA- EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

Visitors arriving to the 2018MWCon its first day, in Barcelona, Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Spain's king, Felipe VI, (3L) beside Barcelona's city mayor, Ada Colau (L), Spanish government's vice-president, Soraya Saénz de Santamaria (4R) Spain's minister of tourism, technology and digital agenda, Álvaro Nadal (3R),among other personalities during a visit to the Spanish pavillion at MWC, Barcelona, Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Visitors attending the first day of the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estévez

The king of Spain officially opened the 2018 edition of the Mobile World Congress in the northeastern port city of Barcelona on Monday, one of the world's leading annual gatherings where the latest cellphone technology is put on display and where this year the focus is on the fifth-generation mobile network standard.

King Felipe VI declared the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) congress open amid interest in 5G technology by top corporate executives of mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content providers worldwide.