The king of Spain officially opened the 2018 edition of the Mobile World Congress in the northeastern port city of Barcelona on Monday, one of the world's leading annual gatherings where the latest cellphone technology is put on display and where this year the focus is on the fifth-generation mobile network standard.
King Felipe VI declared the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) congress open amid interest in 5G technology by top corporate executives of mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content providers worldwide.