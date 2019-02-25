The new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G presented on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25, 2019. The latest developments in mobile technologies are presented at the MWC19 from 25 to 28 Feb..EFE- EPA/Andreu Dalmau

King Felipe VI (C) reacts in front of the robot Sophia (L) during the official opening of the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona on Feb 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique García

A visitor walks past the stand of Huawei on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25, 2019. The MWC19 will present the latest advances in mobile technologies from 25 to 28 February at the Fira Barcelona Montjuic. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain's king Felipe VI, Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, (R to L),during the opening on Feb 25, 2019 of the 19th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the global reference point of mobile technolog. EPA- EFE/Quique García

Director General of GSMA, Mats Granryd speaks at a conference on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25, 2019. The MWC19 will present the latests advances in mobile technologies from 25 to 28 February at the Fira Barcelona Montjuic. EFE-EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

The world's largest mobile telecommunications trade fair opened its doors Monday and became a proxy battleground between China's leading electronics producer and its bitter rivals in the United States, as well as the Spanish state versus regional secessionists.

King Felipe VI of Spain, who arrived to inaugurate the 2019 GSMA Mobile World Congress, was seen smiling awkwardly as he shook hands with an equally embarrassed-looking Quim Torra, the pro-independence president of the region of Catalonia, while China's Huawei set out its new products to challenge US rival Apple for market supremacy.