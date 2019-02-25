The world's largest mobile telecommunications trade fair opened its doors Monday and became a proxy battleground between China's leading electronics producer and its bitter rivals in the United States, as well as the Spanish state versus regional secessionists.
King Felipe VI of Spain, who arrived to inaugurate the 2019 GSMA Mobile World Congress, was seen smiling awkwardly as he shook hands with an equally embarrassed-looking Quim Torra, the pro-independence president of the region of Catalonia, while China's Huawei set out its new products to challenge US rival Apple for market supremacy.