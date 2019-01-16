A poll released Wednesday by a market research agency on behalf of the European Space Agency surveying citizens from Europe's five most populous countries to gain a better understanding about how issues related to space are perceived found that Spaniards were the most convinced of the sector's benefits to everyday life.
According to the survey by Harris Interactive, over 90 percent of Spain's population agrees that space activities provide a better understanding of both the Universe and the Solar System, make life on Earth easier by facilitating transportation and contribute towards the development of telecommunication systems, like 5G.