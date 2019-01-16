File image shows the moon next to a logo of the European Space Agency ESA at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FOCKE STRANGMANN

File image shows crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev (L) of Roscosmos and Alexander Gerst (R) of ESA (European Space Agency) reacting during pre-launch protocols prior to the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SERGEI ILNITSKY

Handout photo released shows the liftoff of flight VA235, Ariane 5 ECA, from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, France, on Feb 14, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ P. BAUDON / ESA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A poll released Wednesday by a market research agency on behalf of the European Space Agency surveying citizens from Europe's five most populous countries to gain a better understanding about how issues related to space are perceived found that Spaniards were the most convinced of the sector's benefits to everyday life.

According to the survey by Harris Interactive, over 90 percent of Spain's population agrees that space activities provide a better understanding of both the Universe and the Solar System, make life on Earth easier by facilitating transportation and contribute towards the development of telecommunication systems, like 5G.