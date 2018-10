Spanish archaeologist Juan Luis Montero Fenollos, from the University of A Coruña, (C), poses with two members of an archaeological team at Tel al-Fara, West Bank, on Oct. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/--

A team of Spanish, Portuguese and Palestinian archaeologists begin their campaign to recover and document the history of Tel al-Fara, West Bank, on Oct. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Laura Fernandez Palomo

A team of Spanish, Portuguese and Palestinian archaeologists on Monday began the second phase of the project to recover and document the history of the site of Tel al-Fara, in the northern West Bank.

The wall of the city and the tower discovered at the site reveal the excellent design of one of the first cities in what is now Palestine, according to the archaeologists.