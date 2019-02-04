Children are putting themselves in increased danger with their online activities trying to imitate high-profile Youtubers and social media influencers all in the name of likes, the author of a new book on the topic told EFE Monday.

David Ruipérez, author of the book "Mi vida por un like" ("My life for a like"), spoke to Efe about how children were facing grave dangers as a result of their desire to imitate influencers, high-profile internet personalities who are often approached by brands for promotions, and warned parents to keep a track on who their offspring follow in the online world.