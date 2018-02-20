A file image of a Nokia XL, based on the Android open platform is shown at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, Feb 24, 2014. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Toni Albir

Archive image showing two men speaking on their mobile phones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Spain) on Feb 24, 2014 EFE-EFE (FILE)/Alberto Estévez

The next generation of cellphone technology, labeled G5, is set to offer greater problem-solving capacity as well as major advances in tourism and mobility while potential health risks should not be a cause for concern, Spanish government spokesmen said Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum in the central city of Segovia, Enrique Martínez and Francisco Javier García, in charge of Spain's plan for rolling out what it calls intelligent cities and territories, chose instead to focus on how new elements of the technology, like virtual reality, could enhance tourists' experiences.