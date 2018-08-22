A box turtle makes its way across the ground in the country near Commerce, Texas, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Spanish police have arrested three people and seized over 1,000 turtles and 750 eggs in an operation to dismantle what they believe to be one of the most prolific underground smuggling networks dedicated to the aquatic reptiles in Europe, officials said Wednesday.

Police detained two people of German nationality who allegedly ran an illicit turtle farm and nursery in a rural house on the Balearic island of Mallorca and a man of Spanish nationality who owned an exotic pet store in the Barcelona is suspected of laundering the animals.