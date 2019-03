Josep Maria Fullola (L) from Barcelona university, with colleague Inés Domingo (R) and researchers Jordi Nadal (2nd L) and Pilar-García Argüelles (2nd R) with ancient art found at a dig in L'Hort de la Boquera Tarragona, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE/Quique Garcia

A unique piece of Paleolithic art believed to be more than 12,500 years old has been unearthed in Spain, according to a research publication seen by EFE on Monday.

Researchers from the University of Barcelona made the discovery, which is considered to be exceptional because it depicts a scene that has only been observed in two other articles in the whole of Europe.