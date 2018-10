Undated photo provided by Spanish cancer researcher Pilar de la Puente (r), showing her with a colleague while she works at the Sanford Research Center in South Dakota. EFE-EPA/File Pilar de la Puente/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Undated photo provided by Spanish cancer researcher Pilar de la Puente (r), showing her working at the Sanford Research Center in South Dakota. EFE-EPA/File Pilar de la Puente/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At 33, Spanish scientist Pilar de la Puente already heads her own US laboratory, where she works every day on an innovative research model to create a treatment effective against all types of cancer.

The biologist moved to the US for postdoctoral work at Washington University in St. Louis using the models of cell regeneration she developed in Spain.