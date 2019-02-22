Image shows an award-winning self-powered, wearable, smart patch for early medical diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs, developed by a team of Spanish researchers was unveiled on Feb 21, 2019,one of the latest innovations of digitally powered wearable technology. The study on this medical diagnostic device, worn on the patient's skin and powered by a paper battery, was published in the Microsystems & Nanoengineering Journal and, according to its authors, this breakthrough will enable a "much more early diagnosis" of this chronic disease which often appears, gradually, at childhood. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CSIC/ HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A team of Spanish researchers unveiled on Friday an award-winning self-powered, wearable, smart patch for early medical diagnosis of cystic fibrosis — a progressive genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs — becoming one of the latest innovations of digitally powered wearable technology.

The smart-patch, created by a team from Spain's National Research Council (CSIC), is one of the latest products to be launched in the Internet of Wearables (IoW) sector, devices composed of flexible smart transducers attached around the human body that are able to communicate wirelessly.