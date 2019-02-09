A team of Spanish scientists returned from a 52-day expedition to the Antarctic using an innovative and environmentally friendly WindSled, a vehicle with large kites that use polar winds to travel, where they collected data for a range of projects such as NASA space missions to Mars, the team told EFE on Saturday.

The "Unexplored Antarctic 2018-2019" expedition started its journey home with a first stop in Cape Town, South Africa, after extensive data collection and analysis in the South Pole for a variety of projects including geo-location of the Galileo system for the European Space Agency and testing of sensors that were created for a Nasa space mission to Mars, Ramón Larramendi, designer of the Inuit WindSled, an agile eco-vehicle that can travel efficiently across immense icy plateaus, told EFE.