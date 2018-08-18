Airplanes prepare to take off from Havana's international airport on Aug. 18, 2018, three months after the worst airplane disaster on the island in the last 30 years - the Cuban government still hasn't officially announced what caused the crash of Flight DMJ-972 of Cubana de Aviacion, in which 112 of the 113 people aboard were killed. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

An airliner takes off from Havana's international airport on Aug. 18, 2018, three months after the worst airplane disaster on the island in the last 30 years - the Cuban government still hasn't officially announced what caused the crash of Flight DMJ-972 of Cubana de Aviacion, in which 112 of the 113 people aboard were killed. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

An American Airlines plane takes off from Havana's international airport on Aug. 18, 2018, three months after the worst airplane disaster on the island in the last 30 years - the Cuban government still hasn't officially announced what caused the crash of Flight DMJ-972 of Cubana de Aviacion, in which 112 of the 113 people aboard were killed. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Three months after the worst airplane disaster on the island in the last 30 years, the Cuban government still hasn't officially announced what caused the crash of Flight DMJ-972 of Cubana de Aviacion, in which 112 of the 113 people aboard were killed.

Investigations by the Cuban governmental commission have not turned up anything new since a month ago it dismissed as "speculations" the statement by the Mexican company Global Air, owner of the aircraft, attributing the crash to "human failure" on the part of the pilots.