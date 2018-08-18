Three months after the worst airplane disaster on the island in the last 30 years, the Cuban government still hasn't officially announced what caused the crash of Flight DMJ-972 of Cubana de Aviacion, in which 112 of the 113 people aboard were killed.
Investigations by the Cuban governmental commission have not turned up anything new since a month ago it dismissed as "speculations" the statement by the Mexican company Global Air, owner of the aircraft, attributing the crash to "human failure" on the part of the pilots.