General view of ocean turbulence at the Pacific port of Acapulco, Mexico, on Aug. 6, 2018, due to tropical storms Ileana and John. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Tropical Storm John became a Category 1 hurricane on Monday in the Pacific Ocean far from the Mexican coast and is interacting with Tropical Storm Ileana, which it will soon absorb, Mexico's National Weather Service reported.

At 4 pm, John was located 515 km (319 mi.) southwest of Manzanillo, packing winds of 120 kph (74 mph) and gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), all the while moving northwest at 13 kph (8 mph).