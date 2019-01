Students protest during a 'Youth For Climate' strike urging pupils to skip classes to protest a lack of climate awareness in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Thousands of young people took to the streets of Switzerland on Friday as part of a wider global movement that sees students striking weekly to urge for climate action, as documented in images released by epa.

Youth for Climate, a global movement that demands policy action to tackle climate change after a Swedish 15-year-old garnered attention last year by striking weekly saw thousands of students in Lucerne calling for "Climate Justice Now!"