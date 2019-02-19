The famed bluestone megaliths at Stonehenge – a prehistoric site in the United Kingdom that has fascinated and intrigued tourists and archaeologists through the ages – have been dated back to the turn of the 4th millennium before our Common Era, or some 5,000 years ago, a study published Tuesday said.

The research, led by a team from University College London and published in the prestigious journal Antiquity, drew on data collected over eight years from digs at two quarries in Wales that were known to have been the distant source of the stones erected at Stonehenge.