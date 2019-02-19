A new study published on Tuesday revealed that early humans hunted tree-dwelling monkeys and other small mammals in South Asia's tropical rainforests at least 45,000 years ago, a find that constitutes another example of Homo sapiens' unique ability to adapt to and colonize extreme environments.

A team of researchers from the multidisciplinary Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History based in Jena, eastern Germany, discovered remains from small animals – including primates – inside a cave in Sri Lanka's lush jungle that showed cutting and burning marks alongside sophisticated tools made of stone and bones.