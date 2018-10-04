A reconstruction of a Neanderthal woman (R) and man (L) at the Neanderthal Museum of Mettmann, Germany, Mar. 20, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/FEDERICO GAMBARINI

A study published on Thursday has found evidence that the modern humans that arrived in Eurasia 70,000 years ago inherited the genetic tools needed to combat viruses from their Neanderthal 'cousins.'

The study, titled "Evidence that RNA Viruses Drove Adaptive Introgression between Neanderthals and Modern Humans," was published in the prestigious peer-reviewed biology journal Cell and was conducted by a team of researchers led by David Enard of the University of Arizona's Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department.