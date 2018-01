The University of Puerto Rico provides this photo of coastal damage caused by Hurricane Maria. EFE/UPR-Rio Piedras/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The University of Puerto Rico provided this photo of damage left by Hurricane Maria along the coastline in the town of Isabela. EFE/UPR-Rio Piedras/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ninety percent of beaches studied by a team from the University of Puerto Rico suffered the loss of their sand dunes in the wake of Hurricane Maria, according to a report released Monday.

UPR professors and students documented the loss of dunes across and area extending from the southern city of Salinas to Ceiba on the island's western coast.