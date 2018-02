The Large Millimeter Telescope (LMT), located in Atzitzintla, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Researching the origin of the Universe and black holes are two major missions in 2018 for Mexico's Large Millimeter Telescope (LMT), the world's largest telescope of its kind, marking the 20th anniversary since construction of the instrument began.

The LMT, with its 50-meter (164-foot) antenna, crowns Sierra Negra mountain, an extinct volcano in the central state of Puebla that rises 4,600 meters (15,081 feet) above sea level and where temperatures often hover around 0 C (32 F).