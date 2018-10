An undated handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory on Oct. 25, 2018 shows IC 63, nicknamed the Ghost Nebula, about 550 light-years from Earth. EPA-EFE/ESA/Hubble, NASA

An undated handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Oct. 24, 2018 shows an active star forming region NGC 2467, otherwise known as the Skull and Crossbones nebula. EPA-EFE/ESO

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) released on Thursday a stunning image of the Ghost Nebula, a cloud of dust and gas, taken by the Hubble telescope.

The Hubble telescope, a joint project of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), has captured a color image of the Ghost Nebula, a cloud that is slowly being eroded by the radiation the Cassiopeia constellation projects onto it.