Graphic provided on Aug. 15, 2018, by the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center showing the three-day trajectory of Subtropical Depression Ernesto, in the mid-Atlantic, moving away from the US coastline. EFE-EPA/Courtesy NHC-National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A subtropical depression that formed Wednesday in the central Atlantic transformed itself into Subtropical Storm Ernesto, although it poses no risk at present for populated areas, the US National Hurricane Center reported.

The system is located 1,120 km (about 700 mi.) southeast of Cape Race in Newfoundland and is moving north at 13 kph (8 mph), the NHC said in its most recent bulletin.