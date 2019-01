The ship Ushuaia carrying 80 female scientists and technicians, returns from their expedition in Antarctica this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, to the Argentine port of Ushuaia after a successful mission that illustrated the importance of women's role in matters that will determine the future of the planet. EFE-EPA/Acciona

The 80 female scientists and technicians, who set out last Dec. 31 to Antarctica, return this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, to the Argentine city of Ushuaia after a successful mission that illustrated the importance of women's role in matters that will determine the future of the planet. EFE-EPA/Acciona

The 80 female scientists and technicians, who set out last Dec. 31 to Antarctica, return this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, to the Argentine city of Ushuaia after a successful mission that illustrated the importance of women's role in matters that will determine the future of the planet. EFE-EPA/Acciona

The 80 female scientists and technicians, who set out last Dec. 31 to Antarctica, returned this Saturday to the Argentine city of Ushuaia after a successful mission that illustrated the importance of women's role in matters that will determine the future of the planet.

Once on land Saturday, the 80 women restated the idea of women's growing leadership with a walk around the port, a demonstration that coincided with the third Women's March in the United States.