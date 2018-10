A Swedish biologist who on Monday won a prestigious Spanish prize for his pioneering work sequencing the genome of Neanderthals said that recreating the genomes of extinct species may be impossible.

Svante Pääbo, 63, won the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research 2018 for being the first person to sequence the genome of Neanderthals and for discovering that the ancestors of modern humans interbred with them.