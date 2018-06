Director of the Max Planck Institute for evolutionary Anthropology, Swedish Svante Paeaebo, posing next to a big version of the 'Hot Potato' in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 23, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/Hendrik Schmidt

Swedish biologist Svante Päälo, renowned for trail-blazing paleogenetics and his mapping of Neanderthal DNA, was bestowed with the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research, the foundation for the coveted Spanish prize announced Wednesday.

Born in Stockholm in 1955, Pääbo is a director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.