Image provided by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 5, 2018, showing the five-day predicted track of Tropical Storm Gordon. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by NASA showing Tropical Storm Gordon as it arrives in southern Alabama and Mississippi on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ NASA / Handout / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Tropical Storm Gordon, which made landfall in the states of Alabama and Mississippi after traversing the Gulf of Mexico, weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi on Wednesday, although it continues to dump heavy rain along its track, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The storm so far has claimed one life, that of a boy killed Tuesday night when a tree fell on his family's mobile home in Pensacola, Florida.