View of Ensenada Bay on the Baja California Peninsula on Oct. 1, 2018, as Tropical Storm Rosa approaches, and where it is forecast to make landfall this Monday afternoon by Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SNM). EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

A man secures boats at Ensenada Bay on the Baja California Peninsula on Oct. 1, 2018, as Tropical Storm Rosa approaches, and where it is forecast to make landfall this Monday afternoon by Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SNM). EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Tropical Storm Rosa continues moving toward the Baja California Peninsula, where it is forecast to make landfall this Monday afternoon, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SNM) said.

At 1200 GMT, Rosa was situated at some 170 km/h (105 mph) west-southwest of Punta Eugenia in the state of Baja California Sur.