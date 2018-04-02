Mexico is one of the Latin American countries with the greatest potential in terms of innovation, engineering and technology, and so the challenge is to prevent young people with these talents from emigrating, Pablo Anton, the creator of the Talent Land event, which seeks to support local development of this talent, said on Monday.

"Mexico is a country with tremendous potential in talent ... In fact, there's so much talent that's going abroad and we have to try and get it to stick here. In the US, there is demand for this talent and it's a shame that it's leaving and not staying (in Mexico)," he said in an interview with EFE.