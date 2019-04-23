Talent Land, a gathering aimed at inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship among young people, is being held this week in the western city of Guadalajara, where some 30,000 participants from across Mexico are expected to flock to learn about project development and tech tools.
With the support of universities, private corporations and the Jalisco state government, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to train specialists who can adapt to current and future jobs via more than 1,700 hours of content spread across seven "lands," or thematic areas.