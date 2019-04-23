Young people attend Talent Land, in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, April 22, 2019. The Talent Land innovation and entrepreneurship event began this Monday in the western state of Jalisco with the assistance of 30,000 young people from all over Mexico who are looking for a space to develop their technological projects and tools. With the support of universities, companies and the Government of Jalisco, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to create specialists to adapt to current and future jobs, through more than 1,700 hours of content spread over seven 'lands' or thematic areas.EPA- EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Young people attend Talent Land, in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, April 22, 2019. The Talent Land innovation and entrepreneurship event began this Monday in the western state of Jalisco with the assistance of 30,000 young people from all over Mexico who are looking for a space to develop their technological projects and tools. With the support of universities, companies and the Government of Jalisco, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to create specialists to adapt to current and future jobs, through more than 1,700 hours of content spread over seven 'lands' or thematic areas.EPA- EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Young people attend Talent Land, in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, April 22, 2019. The Talent Land innovation and entrepreneurship event began this Monday in the western state of Jalisco with the assistance of 30,000 young people from all over Mexico who are looking for a space to develop their technological projects and tools. With the support of universities, companies and the Government of Jalisco, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to create specialists to adapt to current and future jobs, through more than 1,700 hours of content spread over seven 'lands' or thematic areas.EPA- EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Talent Land, a gathering aimed at inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship among young people, is being held this week in the western city of Guadalajara, where some 30,000 participants from across Mexico are expected to flock to learn about project development and tech tools.

With the support of universities, private corporations and the Jalisco state government, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to train specialists who can adapt to current and future jobs via more than 1,700 hours of content spread across seven "lands," or thematic areas.