Photo taken May 1, 2019, showing one of the tarot card reading tables set up at Facebook's F8 developer conference in San Jose, California. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

In Silicon Valley, the world tech mecca, spring is synonymous with developer conferences and state-of-the-art software presentations, but this year those events are running side by side with a most peculiar trend - the tarot card craze among "techies."

In recent months, tarot images such as that of the Magician, the Hermit, the Empress, Death and the Hanged Man have become the rage among thousands of software engineers, graphic designers and programmers who have attended the annual conventions of the big tech firms.