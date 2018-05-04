Undated photo showing a view of a vest fitted with sensors and artificial intelligence has been created by Mexican teenager Diego Roel to replace the classic cane or walking stick for the blind with technology that makes life much easier for them and even gives them the chance to get a job. EPA-EFE/Diego Roel

Teen creates device enabling the blind to get around better, even get jobs

A vest fitted with sensors and artificial intelligence has been created by Mexican teenager Diego Roel to replace the classic cane or walking stick for the blind with technology that makes life much easier for them and even gives them the chance to get a job.

The device called Strap, the 16-year-old prep student at the Technological University of Mexico (Unitec) told EFE, will give the blind "a new way to sense their surroundings," which will in turn offer them unprecedented independence, something he believes "will open the door to many job opportunities."