A view of a sign announcing the new 5G technology at the Qualcomm stand at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Spain) Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

The global chief technology officer of Spanish telecom giant Telefonica said on Tuesday at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress 2018 that the first generation of 5G cell phones will be around $200-300 more expensive than their 4G counterparts.

5G is the developing fifth-generation wireless broadband technology designed to support faster mobile broadband speeds and increased mobile data usage, with an eye cast on enabling the full potential of the Internet of Things, such as enhanced virtual reality, autonomous cars, the industrial internet or the smart cities of the future.