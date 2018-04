The Telefonica Foundation is looking to have a major impact on El Salvador's societal development through its Profuturo technological and educational project, Sergio Chueca, the director of the Spanish telecommunications giant's unit in El Salvador, said in an interview with EFE. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The Telefonica Foundation is looking to have a major impact on El Salvador's societal development through its Profuturo technological and educational project, the director of the Spanish telecommunications giant's unit in El Salvador said in an interview with EFE.

The foundation's flagship project, launched in that Central American country at the start of 2018, aims to contribute to the technological development of the countries where the institution operates, Sergio Chueca said.