A photo provided by the telemedicine firm Salud Interactiva on Sept. 21, 2018, shows the company's CEO, Jorge Woolf, pose during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Salud Interactiva

The use of digital technologies in distance medicine allows people to access health services much faster than usual and improves follow-up care for diseases like diabetes, though the greatest challenge is to expand the use of telemedicine in public health systems and reach low-income groups.

"We are certain that this will have to be expanded to modernize the health system. We hope that the new administration (in Mexico) will consider alternatives so that we can take this technology to people who lack access," physician and researcher Agustin Lara told EFE on Friday.