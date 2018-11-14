Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday participated in the inauguration ceremony for the Sirius electron accelerator, the biggest scientific infrastructure project in the South American giant and one which places Brazil within a "select club" of countries possessing this type of technology.

At the ceremony in Campinas, in the interior of Sao Paulo state, Temer and Science and Technology Minister Gilberto Kassab agreed in their public remarks that this first stage of Sirius puts Brazil "in the forefront" of the countries deemed to be reference points in global research.