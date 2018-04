Two kids observe the sea at la Concha beach in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Two youngsters pass a thermometer which marks 27 C in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 17,l 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Villalgordo

After weeks of unseasonable rain and cool temperatures, Spain was on Tuesday braced for a week of more habitual spring weather with thermometers creeping up into the late 20s in some parts.

Blue skies and sunshine were forecast across much of the Iberian nation until the weekend, according to the state meteorological agency, Aemet.