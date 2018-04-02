Two recent fatal crashes of cars with varying levels of autonomous-driving technology are focusing attention on vehicles that vest control in both humans and machines, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

United States investigators are still completing their probes of an Uber Technologies Inc. self-driving vehicle with a safety-operator behind the wheel that hit and killed a pedestrian March 18 in Tempe, Ariz., and of a Tesla Inc. Model X sport-utility with its semiautonomous system engaged that collided with a highway barrier on March 23 near Mountain View, Calif., fatally injuring its driver.