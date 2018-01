Astronaut John Young (c.), the ninth man to walk on the moon and who traveled into space six times as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle missions, has died at age 87. EFE-EPA/NASA/Houston Chronicle

The death of astronaut John Young, the ninth man to walk on the moon and who traveled into space six times as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle missions, was reported by NASA this Saturday. He was 87.

"We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young," the US space agency said in a statement, without mentioning where or why he passed away.