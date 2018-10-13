View of the "Mayan Codex of Mexico: Link, Bridge and Witness" exposition on Oct. 12. 2018, at Mexico's National Anthropology Museum - it is the oldest legible manuscript of the Americas, whose drawings illustrate the prophecies made by stargazing Mayas from what they observed in the night sky. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Fragments of Mexico's Mayan Codex, the oldest legible manuscript of the Americas, are seen on display at the National Anthropoology Museum on Oct. 12, 2018; its drawings illustrate the prophecies made by stargazing Mayas from what they observed in the night sky. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

View of the "Mayan Codex of Mexico: Link, Bridge and Witness" exposition on Oct. 12. 2018, at Mexico's National Anthropology Museum - it is the oldest legible manuscript of the Americas, whose drawings illustrate the prophecies made by stargazing Mayas from what they observed in the night sky. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Stored away as a precious ancient treasure in a gallery of the National Anthropology Museum is Mexico's Mayan codex, the oldest legible manuscript of the Americas, whose drawings illustrate the prophecies made by stargazing Mayas from what they observed in the night sky.

Though for years some suspected the codex to be a fairly recent fake, the authenticity of this archaeological find was confirmed a short while ago: its 10 folios that served as a prophecy calendar were proved to have been created between the years 1120 and 1130 AD.