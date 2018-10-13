Stored away as a precious ancient treasure in a gallery of the National Anthropology Museum is Mexico's Mayan codex, the oldest legible manuscript of the Americas, whose drawings illustrate the prophecies made by stargazing Mayas from what they observed in the night sky.
Though for years some suspected the codex to be a fairly recent fake, the authenticity of this archaeological find was confirmed a short while ago: its 10 folios that served as a prophecy calendar were proved to have been created between the years 1120 and 1130 AD.