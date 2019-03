The chassis showing the hydrogen fuel cells of the Toyota Mirai is displayed at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 7, 2015. EPA/MICHAEL NELSON

A file photo dated Nov. 18, 2014 showing Toyota Motor Corporation Executive Vice President Mitsuhisa Kato posing next to the all-new fuel cell vehicle (FCV) sedan called 'Mirai' which means future in Japanese, during an unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. EPA/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Polestar 2 is presented during the first media day at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO

When it comes to self-driving cars, early euphoria has given way to prudence after recent fatal accidents during testing reined-in expectations, something reflected at the Geneva Motor Show on Friday.

The exhibition, which celebrates its 89th edition from March 7 - 17, has on show a range of partially driver-less vehicles from almost all producers, including the Toyota Mirai (powered by hydrogen) or the electric Polestar 2 developed by Sweden’s Volvo.