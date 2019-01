Binbin Wang and Li Wang, two of 80 leading female scientists who were exploring Antarctica, are thrilled to have made an unexpected stop at the Great Wall station, a Chinese research base that has managed to grow vegetables in harsh conditions, EFE reported Monday.

On day five of the expedition, when the group was all ready to go to Argentina's Carlini Base, there was a last-minute change of plan that allowed the scientists access to the Chinese station, situated on King George Island.