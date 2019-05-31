Archaeologists John Worth (r.) and Jan Lloyd on May 30, 2019, inspect objects from the Spanish settlement established in Pensacola, Florida, in 1559, but which was wiped out by a hurricane before it could confirm Spain's hold on the area. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

Archaeology students from the University of West Florida, led by archaeologist John Worth,are seen on May 30, 2019, exploring the remains of the Spanish settlement established in Pensacola, Florida, in 1559, but which was wiped out by a hurricane before it could confirm Spain's hold on the area. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

Archaeologist John Worth poses on May 30, 2019, before remains of the Spanish settlement established in Pensacola, Florida, in 1559, but which was wiped out by a hurricane before it could confirm Spain's hold on the area. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

In the year 1559, a Spanish expedition established in Pensacola, Florida, the first settlement of Europeans in what is today the United States of America, but a hurricane ended their dream of expanding the kingdom of Philip II of Spain to the southeastern part of the country, and so changed the course of history.

On August 15 of that year, the Spanish explorer Tristan de Luna y Arrellano went ashore with 1,500 men at Pensacola Bay and founded the settlement of Santa Maria de Ochuse - but just a month later a hurricane shattered their new home and sank much of their 12-vessel fleet.