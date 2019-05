Egyptian archaeologists work at the site of an ancient old Kingdom cemetery that was uncovered at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau, Giza, Egypt, 04 May 2019. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Wooden and clay funerary masks are displayed at the site of an ancient old Kingdom cemetery that was uncovered at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau, Giza, Egypt, 04 May 2019. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A view of the sarcophagi found at the site of an ancient an old Kingdom cemetery that was uncovered at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau, Giza, Egypt, 04 May 2019. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian archaeologist works on a sarcophagus at the site of an ancient an old Kingdom cemetery that was uncovered at the south-eastern side of Giza Plateau, Giza, Egypt, 04 May 2019. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A few kilometers south of the three Great Pyramids of Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, an Egyptian archaeological mission has unearthed three, including one that was shared by two priests over 4,400 years ago.

Egypt’s Ministry of State of Antiquities announced the discovery of the tombs belonging to Behnui-Ka and Nwi Who from the fifth dynasty in Giza governorate on Saturday.