Hidden among the rubble for more than three millennia, a small engraved bone was discovered in Lima that provides a glimpse of powerful Chavin, the first great civilization of ancient Peru, whose dominion covered what is present-day Peru more than 2,000 years before the Incas.

The bone, an animal rib engraved with the image of a bird of prey, was found in excavations that the Culture Ministry, in conjunction with the Andres del Castillo Museum, is carrying out at the El Paraiso complex, a formation of the most ancient temples in the Peruvian capital, dating back some 3,700 years.