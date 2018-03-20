Hidden among the rubble for more than three millennia, a small engraved bone was discovered in Lima that provides a glimpse of powerful Chavin, the first great civilization of ancient Peru, whose dominion covered what is present-day Peru more than 2,000 years before the Incas.
The bone, an animal rib engraved with the image of a bird of prey, was found in excavations that the Culture Ministry, in conjunction with the Andres del Castillo Museum, is carrying out at the El Paraiso complex, a formation of the most ancient temples in the Peruvian capital, dating back some 3,700 years.