Camel riders wait for tourists as a mist cloud covers the apex of the Pyramid of Cheops (Khufu), the biggest of the three Giza Pyramids, in Giza, on the southern outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany (C) talks to media outside the tomb of an Old Kingdom priestess on the Giza plateau on the southern outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian cameraman films wall paintings inside the tomb of an Old Kingdom priestess on the Giza plateau on the southern outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The tomb of an ancient priestess has been discovered near the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced on Saturday.

The tomb belonged to a woman named Hetpet and is over 4,300 years old, dating to the Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt's Old Kingdom.