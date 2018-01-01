Photo taken Dec. 8, 2012, and provided by the Galapagos National Park shows two people working on Pinzon Island. EFE/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo taken July 31, 2016, and provided by the Galapagos National Park shows two young tortoises on Pinzon Island.

Photo taken June 25, 2016, and provided by the Galapagos National Park shows a group of tourists on Pinzon Island.

After more than a century, tortoises are once again being born on the Galapagos Islands after local rats were exterminated with poison, a process that required the temporary removal of local birds to prevent them from also being poisoned.

The presence of voracious black rats on Pinzon Island, which measures 1,789 hectares (about 4,470 acres) in size, had led to the sharp decline in various species - doves, lizards and snakes - as well as the giant tortoises, given that the rodents regularly feasted on their eggs.