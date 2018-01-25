A view of the giant granite statue of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II loaded onto a truck and transferred to its permanent display area at the Atrium of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Egyptian authorities on Thursday transferred the colossus of Pharaoh Ramses II to its new display location in the main hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, at the foot of the pyramids, in southwestern Cairo.

In a 400-meter journey, which lasted about an hour, the 12-meter-high statue weighing 83 tons was towed by a special truck to the partially-built museum, whose opening will be within 12 months, Egyptian antiquities minister Khaled al-Anani told a news conference in front of the colossus.