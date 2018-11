A view of a part of the Triberger waterfalls at the black forest in Triberg, Germany, Nov 13, 2018. The Triberg waterfalls with their total drop height of 163 meters are among the highest and best-known waterfalls in Germany. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

An epa-efe photographer visited Germany's Triberg Waterfalls on Tuesday, an enchanting natural spot ranked among the country's highest and most popular waterfalls.

Boasting a total height of 163 meters (534 feet), the Triberg falls are a landmark in the Black Forest region where the Gutach river plunges over seven major steps passing from a gentle, undulated high plain above into a rocky V-shaped valley below.